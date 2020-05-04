Summer Grand Sumo Tournament Canceled

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Sumo Association said Monday it has canceled the summer grand tournament in Tokyo due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament was set to open on May 24 at the Ryogoku Kokugikan arena in the Japanese capital.

The association's decision came after the government extended its nationwide coronavirus state of emergency, initially set to expire on Wednesday, through May 31.

During the pandemic, stablemaster Takadagawa and several wrestlers tested positive.

This was the third cancellation of a grand sumo tournament. The 1946 summer tournament was canceled due to a delay in repair work of the old Ryogoku Kokugikan arena, while the 2011 spring tournament was called off over a match-fixing scandal.

