Coronavirus Boosts Demand for "Bento" Containers, Delivery Bikes

Tokyo, May 7 (Jiji Press)--With many ailing eateries in Japan offering takeout and delivery services in response to stay-at-home requests by authorities amid the new coronavirus crisis, demand for disposable "bento" boxed meal containers and motorcycles for deliveries is on the rise.

Many shoppers were filling their baskets with products at an outlet of Shimojima Co., which offers items including food containers, located on Kappabashi street near the Asakusa tourist district in Tokyo. The street is home to stores specializing in kitchenware and other products.

Shimojima said that it started to see a climb in sales of mainly disposable rice and ramen bowls, as well as chopsticks, in March.

Sales of paper to-go containers, which cost over 100 yen per item, have increased by 10-fold from usual. An official at the company said that the sales rise "may have been due to expensive restaurants, which had no interest in offering takeout services, starting such services."

Most customers at a store on the same street only selling disposable containers in April were those in the restaurant business who recently started selling bento.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]