Wearable Devices Help Protecting Health of Factory Workers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Wearable devices that can be used to protect the health of workers amid the coronavirus epidemic are drawing attention from the manufacturing industry.

Manufacturers face the need to reduce infection risks among factory workers, as confirmed infection cases could force them to halt operations for disinfection work at facilities.

NTT Advanced Technology Corp., a Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture-based unit of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. <9432>, has started to offer a service utilizing a wrist device with censors to gauge skin temperature and stress levels in real time. Problems such as irregular pulse would be notified to managers.

The wrist device was originally developed to help prevent heatstroke. After its introduction at a technology show in February, however, the company saw an increase in inquiries about the possible use of the product at factories.

"It's good if we can help health irregularities in workers to be noticed as quickly as possible," an NTT Advanced Technology official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]