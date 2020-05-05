Tokyo to Provide More Aid to Businesses Joining Virus Fight

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 5 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said Tuesday the metropolitan government will provide additional subsidies to businesses that comply with its requests to suspend operations or shorten business hours in efforts to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

The policy was included in measures compiled by the Tokyo government and announced by Koike after the central government decided Monday to extend the nationwide state of emergency over the coronavirus through May 31.

The governor said the metropolitan government will keep in place until May 31 its business suspension and cutback requests for amusement facilities and restaurants.

The metropolitan government will first give "cooperation money" of up to one million yen each to businesses that have accepted its requests to halt operations or shorten business hours until Wednesday, the initially planned end of the state of emergency.

The Tokyo government will now work on details of its additional subsidies, planning to earmark necessary funds in a draft supplementary budget.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]