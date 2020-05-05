More Aid to Small Businesses Sought amid Virus Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese business leaders called on the central government on Tuesday to increase subsidies to small businesses and self-employed people suffering the impact of the new coronavirus crisis as the state of emergency has been extended.

In a videoconference with economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, Akio Mimura, chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, asked the government to raise the ceiling of 2 million yen in state subsidies to businesses that face sales plunges amid the crisis.

"The extension (of the state of emergency) will have a tremendous impact on small businesses," Mimura said.

He also called on the government to boost its subsidies to local governments to pay benefits to businesses that comply with prefecutral governors' requests for temporary business closures.

Hiroaki Nakanishi, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, said he wants to promote policy discussions with the government to prepare for a prolonged fight against the coronavirus.

