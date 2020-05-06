121 More Coronavirus Cases Found in Japan, Fewest since April

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 5 (Jiji Press)--A total of 121 new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Japan on Tuesday, the fewest daily total since the beginning of April.

The coronavirus-linked death toll rose by 10 to 579. Three fatal cases were reported in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, and two cases each in Hokkaido and Chiba prefectures.

In Tokyo, 58 people were confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus on Tuesday. The daily number of new infection cases in the Japanese capital stood below 100 for three days in a row, after marking some 150 cases on Friday and Saturday.

Infection sources are unknown for 29 of the 58 cases. No fatal case was reported the same day.

The cumulative total infection cases in Tokyo stood at 4,712.

