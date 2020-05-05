Osaka Sets Own Criteria for Lifting Restraint Requests

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, May 5 (Jiji Press)--The prefectural government of Osaka, western Japan, announced Tuesday criteria for ending in stages its business suspension and stay-home requests amid the new coronavirus crisis.

The prefectural government will keep the restraint requests in place through May 31 in principle and consider whether it can withdraw them in line with the criteria, including the number of new patients for whom infection sources are unknown.

The Osaka government plans to start using the criteria on May 15.

The policy was compiled after the Japanese government decided Monday to extend its nationwide state of emergency to contain the coronavirus through May 31, beyond its initially scheduled end on Wednesday.

Under the prefectural government's criteria, called the Osaka model, the daily number of new patients for whom infection routes are not clear needs to drop below 10 on average for the past seven days, the percentage of coronavirus-positive cases among polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test takers should be less than 7 pct on average, and the hospital bed occupancy rate for patients in serious condition should fall below 60 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]