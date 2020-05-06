Japan Scraps Aegis Ashore Deployment Plan in Akita

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 6 (Jiji Press)--The Defense Ministry has scrapped its plan to deploy the Aegis Ashore land-based missile defense system in a Self-Defense Force compound in the northeastern Japan city of Akita, government officials said Wednesday.

Faced with strong opposition from local residents, the ministry will choose from other places listed as possible sites, mainly state-owned land within Akita Prefecture, the officials added.

In May last year, the ministry said its surveys found that the Ground SDF Araya training area in Akita, the prefecture's capital, was the most appropriate site for one of the two Aegis Ashore units to be deployed in Japan.

But briefing materials on the survey results presented to locals contained errors.

This led the ministry to conduct fresh surveys at 20 locations on state-held land in Akita Prefecture and the neighboring prefectures of Yamagata and Aomori. The ministry plans to complete the surveys May 31.

