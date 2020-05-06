Virus-Hit Shimizu to Resume Construction

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese contractor Shimizu Corp. <1803> said Wednesday it will resume construction work from Monday that has been halted in Tokyo and elsewhere because employees caught the novel coronavirus.

At Shimizu, three employees working in a construction site were infected with the virus. One of them died.

Following the development, Shimizu on April 13 announced construction suspension in the seven prefectures, including Tokyo, that were placed under the state of emergency when the government launched it April 7.

Later, the company expanded the area of construction suspension to 13 prefectures. As a result, construction work is being halted at 85 pct of the 630 locations involving Shimizu across the country.

Shimizu will take measures to prevent infection, such as use of face masks, regular body temperature checks and the introduction of disinfection staff at construction sites.

