2,000 Coronavirus-Infected People Staying Home in Japan

Tokyo, May 6 (Jiji Press)--Some 2,000 people infected with the novel coronavirus were staying home for recovery in Japan last week, health ministry data showed Wednesday.

As of April 28, the country's confirmed infection cases totaled 8,711, excluding those who had left hospital or died.

Of the total, about 20 pct, or 1,984 cases, were staying home, while 862 were staying at hotels designated to accommodate infected people.

The number of those staying at designated hotels remained low even though the ministry hopes to increase the use of such facilities after the deaths of infected people staying home.

Of the remaining infection cases, 5,558 were hospitalized, while 147 people were staying at social welfare or other facilities.

