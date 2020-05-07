Toshiba Unveils 4-Day Work Week System for Plants in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 7 (Jiji Press)--Toshiba Corp. <6502> said Thursday that it plans to adopt a four-day work week system for manufacturing staff at group factories in Japan in hopes to reduce novel coronavirus infection risks.

Of some 76,000 Toshiba group employees in the country, around 10,000 will be eligible for the new work system.

By working an extra two hours per day during the four work days, the employees will still work the statutory hours of some 160 hours for a month, according to Toshiba.

After shutting down almost all of its offices and plants from April 20 until Wednesday, the major electronics and machinery maker resumed operations on Thursday.

Employees other than manufacturing personnel will continue to work from home.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]