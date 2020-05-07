Students Back to Some Schools in Japan after Virus Closures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 7 (Jiji Press)--Schools in some Japanese regions where the situation over the novel coronavirus is not very serious resumed classes on Thursday while many others remain closed as the Japanese government has extended its state of emergency declaration through the end of this month to contain the spread of the virus.

At reopened schools, many students expressed joy to see friends after a long hiatus, but some are concerned about delays in their study caused by the emergency school closures over the epidemic and about the risk of getting infected with the virus.

In Tottori Prefecture, western Japan, all public elementary, junior high and senior high schools reopened on the day.

At Tottori Kita Junior High School in the city of Tottori, the capital of the prefecture, students were seen arriving from around 7:30 a.m. (10:30 p.m. Wednesday GMT), welcomed by teachers who were waiting at the main entrance gate of the school.

"I've been so sick of staying home, but I'm now happy to see my friends," said one of five third-grade girls who arrived at the school in a group. "It's too much fun, so I'm almost collapsing with laughter," another from the group said.

