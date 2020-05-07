Bar Chain Watami to Dispatch Workers to Supermarkets

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 7 (Jiji Press)--Bar and restaurant chain operator Watami Co. <7522> said Thursday that it will dispatch some of its workers put on leave to a supermarket chain facing labor shortages amid the coronavirus epidemic.

Watami has temporarily shut about 400 directly run bars and restaurants across Japan, following the government's declaration of a state of emergency over the coronavirus in early April.

About 130 workers from the closed bars and restaurants will work at supermarkets run by Lopia Co., based in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, until the end of this month, according to Watami.

Lopia supermarkets, totaling 48 in the greater Tokyo area, have seen a rise in visitors as many people are eating at home amid the epidemic.

Meanwhile, food delivery firm Demae-Can Co. <2484> has decided to temporarily receive workers from restaurants that have been forced to close or scale down operations due to the epidemic.

