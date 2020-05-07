23 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Tokyo
Tokyo, May 7 (Jiji Press)--Twenty-three new coronavirus infection cases were confirmed in Tokyo on Thursday, informed sources said.
The daily number stood below 100 for the fifth straight day in the Japanese capital.
The nationwide coronavirus-linked death toll rose to 592, including cruise ship-related cases.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]