New Coronavirus Cases in Japan Fall below 100

Tokyo, May 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 97 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, its first fall below 100 in the daily number since March 30.

The total number of coronavirus cases grew to 15,573, excluding those on a cruise ship quarantined off Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo.

Tokyo reported 23 new cases, its fifth straight day below 100 and lowest daily level since the 13 marked on March 30.

Thursday's result does not necessarily mean a sharp decrease in new cases in the Japanese capital because it reflected testing during the Golden Week holidays, a Tokyo metropolitan government official said.

The country's death toll from the virus rose by 13 to 603. The new deaths included five in Tokyo and three in Osaka Prefecture.

