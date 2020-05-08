Abe, Putin Reaffirm Cooperation over Novel Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin have reaffirmed that their countries will keep working closely together to bring the novel coronavirus under control as early as possible.

In their phone talks, held on Thursday, the two leaders also confirmed their intentions to continue negotiations on bilateral issues, including the conclusion of an envisioned peace treaty to formally end World War II hostilities between Tokyo and Moscow.

The two sides have been unable to conclude the peace treaty due to their long-standing territorial dispute over four northwestern Pacific islands, controlled by Russia and claimed by Japan. The islands, called the Northern Territories in Japan, were seized by the former Soviet Union from Japan at the end of the war.

The Abe-Putin talks were the first since last September, when they met face to face in Vladivostok in the Russian Far East region. The phone talks were held at the request of the Japanese side.

Abe and Putin agreed on cooperation for the production of coronavirus testing kits by a Japan-Russia joint venture.

