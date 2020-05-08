Nintendo's Operating Profit Up 41 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, May 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nintendo Co. <7974> has reported a consolidated operating profit of 352,370 million yen for fiscal 2019, which ended in March, up 41.1 pct from the previous year.

Nintendo Switch series game consoles and software titles, such as "Animal Crossing: New Horizons," enjoyed brisk sales, as demand spiked due to people staying home to ride out the coronavirus pandemic.

The company also said Thursday that its consolidated sales in the year increased 9.0 pct to 1,308,519 million yen, topping one trillion yen for the third straight year. The game maker's net profit jumped 33.3 pct to 258,641 million yen.

Global sales of Switch consoles, including the Nintendo Switch Lite compact model, released last September, soared 24.0 pct to 21.03 million units.

Meanwhile, the company expects group sales to fall by 8.3 pct to 1.2 trillion yen and operating profit by 14.9 pct to 300 billion yen in fiscal 2020, due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on production and marketing activity.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]