Japan to Release Criteria for Ending Coronavirus Emergency

Tokyo, May 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to release on May 14 or earlier numerical criteria for lifting its declaration of a nationwide state of emergency over the novel coronavirus, informed sources said.

The move comes as the government is facing criticism for presenting no such criteria when it decided Monday to extend the state of emergency until the end of this month.

During an online broadcast event on Wednesday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the government will decide whether to partially end the coronavirus emergency, based on an assessment of the situation to be made by a panel of experts on May 14.

Abe said the government will, at that time, disclose criteria for its decision. He also suggested that it may release the criteria even earlier.

At a press conference on Thursday, economic and fiscal policy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said the government aims to announce the criteria before May 14, if possible.

