Number of People in Major Areas Falls by Up to Some 50 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--The number of people spotted in major areas in Japan on Thursday fell by up to some 50 pct from the levels just before the government's state of emergency declaration over the coronavirus pandemic a month ago, a survey has revealed.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday (6 a.m. GMT), the number of people at and around Terminal 2 of Tokyo International Airport at Haneda and in and around the Umeda downtown district in the western city of Osaka each fell by 51 pct from a month before, according to the survey by major mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo Inc. <9437>, conducted based on data collected through the firm's base stations.

The state of emergency declaration was issued on April 7 for seven prefectures--Tokyo, Chiba, Kanagawa, Saitama, Osaka, Hyogo and Fukuoka--and expanded to cover all 47 prefectures of the country on April 16. It was originally slated to end on Wednesday, the final day of the Golden Week holiday period, but has been extended to the end of May.

The survey found that the number of people fell 50.9 pct at Sapporo Station of Hokkaido Railway Co., or JR Hokkaido, in the northern city of Sapporo, 49.3 pct at Yokohama Station of East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, in the eastern city of Yokohama, and 46.8 pct at Kyoto Station of West Japan Railway Co. <9021>, or JR West, in the western city of Kyoto.

Meanwhile, the number of people on Thursday jumped from the levels on Wednesday in many of the surveyed areas, apparently because some local governments lifted their requests for restraints on activities.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]