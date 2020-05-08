Ex-Japan Prime Min. Aide Okamoto Dies after Coronavirus Infection

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--Yukio Okamoto, who served as adviser to two Japanese prime ministers, died in late April, after being infected with the novel coronavirus, informed sources have said. He was 74.

Okamoto entered the Foreign Ministry in 1968 and worked in such posts as chief of the First North America Division of the ministry's North American Affairs Bureau.

After leaving the ministry in 1991, Okamoto served as adviser to Ryutaro Hashimoto and Junichiro Koizumi, who were in the post of prime minister between 1996 and 1998, and between 2001 and 2006, respectively.

At the Foreign Ministry and the prime minister's office, Okamoto mainly handled matters linked to the 1991 Gulf War, issues related to the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa, home to the bulk of U.S. bases in Japan, and security issues between Japan and the United States.

He later worked as a foreign affairs critic.

