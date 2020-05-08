Abe, Trump Affirm Cooperation for Coronavirus Drug Development

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday agreed with U.S. President Donald Trump on the two countries' close cooperation for the development of drugs and vaccines against the novel coronavirus.

In talks over the phone, they also agreed to work together to reinvigorate economic activities that have been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.

The phone conversation, which lasted about 45 minutes, was the first between Abe and Trump since March 25, and was held at the request of the Japanese side.

They discussed progress on the development of drugs for the coronavirus, naming U.S.-made antiviral remedy remdesivir and Avigan, an anti-influenza drug developed by a Japanese company, a Japanese official with access to the talks said.

Abe is believed to have asked Trump for support for the supply of remdesivir to Japan, after the Japanese health ministry approved Thursday the use of the drug for treating coronavirus patients.

