Fujifilm Unit Cuts PCR Testing Time to 75 Minutes

Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--A unit of Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp. <4901> released on Friday a reagent that helps detect genes of the novel coronavirus in about 75 minutes.

With the use of the reagent of Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical Corp. and the firm's gene analysis equipment, polymerase chain reaction tests for the coronavirus can be conducted automatically, leading to reductions in the burden of testing personnel, as well as in the testing time.

PCR tests usually take four to six hours.

Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical launched the gene analysis device in 2016. In Japan, the machine has been introduced by dozens of medical institutions, mainly large hospitals, for use in tests for tuberculosis and other diseases.

