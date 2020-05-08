Japan to Consider Cash Handouts to Students in Need

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will consider cash handouts to university students in need amid the COVID-19 crisis, education minister Koichi Hagiuda said Friday.

Hagiuda responded positively to a request from Tetsuo Saito, secretary-general of Komeito, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's coalition partner, that the government pay 100,000 yen per person to some 500,000 undergraduate and graduate students struggling economically.

The minister told Saito that he agrees with the request and that the government will consider it swiftly.

According to Saito, Hagiuda expects to use the government's reserve funds to finance the handout program.

"It's urgent," Saito told reporters after the meeting. "I think it will begin within two or three days, or a week."

