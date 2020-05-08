ANA Halts FY 2021 Recruiting due to Virus Impact

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--ANA Holdings Inc. <9202> said Friday that it will temporarily suspend its recruiting activities for fiscal 2021, which starts in April next year, due to the impact on its business environment from the spread of the new coronavirus.

The parent of major Japanese airline All Nippon Airways said it now finds it difficult to compile a business plan.

ANA Holdings will not cancel informal job offers it has already made to some 600 people, including vocational school students, for employment in fiscal 2021.

The company has yet to decide when to resume its recruiting activities.

For fiscal 2021, ANA Holdings is planning to employ a total of some 3,200 people at its 37 group companies, but it may change the plan.

