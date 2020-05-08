Closure of Tokyo Disney Parks Extended Further

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--Oriental Land Co. <4661> said Friday that it will extend the closure of its Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks further, in line with the extension of the government's declaration of a state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic.

The company previously said it would reopen the Disney parks in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, as early as the middle of this month. They have been shut since Feb. 29.

Oriental Land said it now plans to make a decision on whether to reopen after business shutdown requests are lifted and that after the decision, a certain period of time is needed for it to prepare for the reopening.

The company also said that it will put some 5,400 employees on temporary leave starting May 18 until the parks are reopened. This is its first furlough program. The company will provide a leave allowance to nonregular workers.

Among other theme parks in Japan, Sanrio Puroland in Tama, Tokyo, and Sanrio Character Park Harmonyland in Hiji, Oita Prefecture, southwestern Japan, extended their closures until early June.

