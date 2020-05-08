Japan SDF Space Unit to Be Launched May 18

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono said Friday that the Self-Defense Forces will launch a Space Domain Mission Unit, its first dedicated to outer space, on May 18.

The unit of roughly 20 members will be based at the Air SDF's Fuchu base in Tokyo, where it will monitor space debris and suspicious satellites.

The government plans to expand the unit to around 100 members in the future.

"It is very important from the perspective of gaining an early advantage in the domain of space," Kono said.

The name of the unit will become official on May 18.

