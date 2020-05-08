Sony to Offer Free Face Shields to Medical Institutions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--Sony Corp. <6758> said Friday that it will manufacture face shields and offer them free of charge to Japanese medical institutions treating patients of the COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Demand for the protective equipment for medical professionals has been increasing as the virus crisis continues in Japan.

From mid-May, Sony will provide a total of 40,000 sets of the face shield through affiliate M3 Inc. <2413>. Components of eye shields of medical 3D monitors made by Sony's medical business division will be used for the frame of the face shield.

The initiative will be financed by a fund that the Japanese electronics giant launched for measures against the epidemic, and production has started at a domestic partner firm.

Sony also officially announced its decision to support the production of respirators, in response to a request from the Japanese government. The company will manufacture 500 units of the equipment by September, on behalf of Acoma Medical Industry Co., with production slated to begin in July.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]