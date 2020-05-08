JR West to Put 16,900 Workers on Temporary Leave

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, May 8 (Jiji Press)--West Japan Railway Co. <9021> said Friday that some 16,900 workers, or nearly 60 pct of its total workforce, will take single days of temporary leave starting May 16 due to a decline in passenger traffic amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They will take a day off in rotation, with 1,400 workers taking leave per day. The company, known as JR West, will pay them full salaries. It will decide when to end the measure after closely watching how passenger traffic recovers.

Those subject to the measure will be train crew, station staff, and those working at offices. Workers in charge of maintenance and inspections of trains and rail tracks will be excluded from the program.

It is the first temporary leave for workers at the company since the 1987 breakup and privatization of the Japanese National Railways that created JR West and several other railway operators.

Amid stay-at-home requests by authorities, JR West saw the number of train passengers plummet during the Golden Week holidays from April 24 to Wednesday.

