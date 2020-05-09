Ex-S. Korean Comfort Woman Raps Support Group

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, May 9 (Jiji Press)--A former South Korean wartime "comfort woman" has stirred controversy by criticizing a support group, claiming that a weekly rally organized by the group is just for inciting hatred and should not be held anymore.

Lee Yong-soo is rapping the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan, which holds the rally near the Japanese embassy in Seoul every Wednesday in protest over the issue of comfort women, who were forced to provide sex for Japanese troops before and during World War II.

It is unclear how the money collected by the group has been used, Lee said at a press conference in the southeastern city of Daegu on Thursday, citing a lack of transparency in its accounting, according to South Korean media. She said she will no longer join the weekly rally.

Lee also criticized Yoon Mi-hyang, former leader of the group, who won a parliamentary seat by running in a general election in April as a ruling party candidate. Yoon should not have become a lawmaker, Lee said, adding that she needs to focus on resolving the comfort women issue.

Yoon brushed aside the criticism on Facebook on Friday, saying that the comfort women support group's activities and accounting are managed very strictly. The weekly rally has been an opportunity for people to experience peace and human rights education, Yoon said, underscoring its importance.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]