Japan Releases New Guidelines on Coronavirus Consultation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese health ministry on Friday released revised guidelines on when to consult authorities over suspected coronavirus infection, removing the body temperature threshold from the old guidelines.

The new guidelines recommend citizens to immediately seek consultation, when they feel strong fatigue, breathing difficulty or high fever.

The old guidelines suggested that people have either a fever of at least 37.5 degrees Celsius for four days or longer, or strong fatigue and breathing difficulty, before contacting special consultation centers set up at local public health offices.

Critics pointed out that the body temperature threshold discouraged suspected coronavirus patients from consulting the health service.

In addition, some people who did not meet the temperature threshold were denied access to consultation or coronavirus testing.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]