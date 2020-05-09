Japan Ramps Up Deliberations on Sept. School Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has begun full-fledged deliberations on a proposal to move the start of the country's academic year from April to September.

The measure is aimed at dealing with prolonged emergency school closures across the country to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The government plans to reach a conclusion by this summer. If it decides to apply the change from next September, related bills will be submitted to an extraordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, expected to be convened this autumn.

On April 30, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kazuhiro Sugita instructed the vice ministers of relevant government agencies to identify problems that must be resolved in order to carry out the change. The government agencies reported the expected issues to Sugita on Friday.

"The rest is up to political decision-making," a government source said. "A decision must be made by the summer."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]