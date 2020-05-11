Long-Running Manga Series "Golgo 13" to Take 1st Hiatus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--The long-running "Golgo 13" manga series, published in the Japanese youth manga magazine Big Comic, will take a hiatus due to the spread of the new coronavirus, the semimonthly magazine has revealed.

It will be the first time for the Golgo 13 series to be on a break in over 51 years of the manga's history.

The series will go on a hiatus from the May 25 edition of the magazine published by Shogakukan Inc.

According to the editorial staff at the magazine, Golgo 13's creator, Takao Saito, 83, and over 10 other people are involved in the production of the manga series.

The decision to halt the series was made in order to protect the health of those involved as they inevitably come in close contact with each other for long hours in the process of creating new episodes, the editorial staff said.

