Japanese Fishing Boat Chased by China Govt Ships near Senkakus

Naha, Okinawa Pref., May 9 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese fishing boat was chased on Friday by Chinese coast guard ships that entered Japanese territorial waters near the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, a Japan Coast Guard regional headquarters said Saturday.

Four Haijing ships from China's coast guard crossed into the Japanese waters on Friday afternoon, and two of them came close to the Japanese vessel at a point about 12 kilometers west-southwest of Uotsurijima, one of the Japanese-administered islands, around 4:50 p.m. (7:50 a.m. GMT), according to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa.

The two Chinese ships then chased the fishing boat, which was operating in the area at the time with a crew of three, the regional headquarters said.

The Japanese coast guard sent patrol ships to the scene. The Chinese government vessels went away after being warned to leave by radio by the Japanese maritime safety authorities. The islands are claimed by China, which calls them Diaoyu.

A Japan Coast Guard official declined to comment on details of the incident for security reasons while saying, "We don't think that a dangerous event has happened."

