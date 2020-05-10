Japan Local Assemblies Trying to Avoid 3 Cs amid Virus Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 10 (Jiji Press)--Local assemblies in Japan are stepping up efforts to avoid "three Cs"--closed spaces, crowding and close-contact settings--to prevent infection with the novel coronavirus.

Many local assemblies are now debating supplementary budgets including funds for measures in response to the coronavirus.

The city assembly of Shizuoka in central Japan is testing a system of dividing its members into two groups. All members gather in the assembly chamber during the submission of bills and voting. During deliberations on bills, half of the members remain in the chamber, but the other half move to a different room where they attend the debates while watching a monitor showing the chamber.

"It is inappropriate for city assembly members to hold debates in a closed, crowded and close-contact setting while they urge citizens to avoid such a situation," Tazuko Yamane, head of the Shizuoka assembly's steering committee, said. Discussions under the new system went smoothly, she said.

At the assembly of Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, every other seat in the chamber was left empty to prevent infection, with members left without seats asked to use desks and chairs brought to the chamber.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]