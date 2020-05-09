Japan Confirms 113 Coronavirus Cases on Saturday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--A total of 113 people were additionally confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus in Japan on Saturday.

The cumulative number of infection cases came to 15,772, excluding people aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined off the country for the virus earlier this year.

In Tokyo, infection was confirmed for 36 people on the day. The number stood below 100 for the seventh straight day in the Japanese capital, but an official of the Tokyo metropolitan government said that close attention should continue to be paid.

The 36 people in Tokyo include the mayor of Mikurajima, an island village. This marked the first confirmed case of infection on a remote island belonging to Tokyo.

Of the nationwide total on Saturday, 108 cases were in 13 prefectures designated as areas where infection prevention measures are intensively taken, including 16 each in Saitama and Osaka, and 10 in Hokkaido.

