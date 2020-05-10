China Govt Ships Enter Japanese Waters off Senkakus Again

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., May 9 (Jiji Press)--Two Chinese coast guard vessels entered Japanese territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea on Saturday, marking the second straight day of government ships from China sailing in the areas.

On Friday, four Haijing ships from the Chinese coast guard intruded into the Japanese waters around the islands, claimed by China, which calls them Diaoyu, and two of them came close to a Japanese fishing boat operating there and chased it for a while.

The two Haijing ships that entered the Japanese waters on Saturday were spotted staying near the same Japanese boat. The Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, sent patrol ships and urged the Chinese vessels to leave the area.

It was the ninth time this year for a Chinese government ship to cross into the Japanese waters.

The two Haijing ships entered the Japanese waters around 6:05 p.m. Saturday (9:05 a.m. GMT) at a point west of Uotsurijima, one of the islands, according to the regional coast guard headquarters. They were about 11 kilometers north-northwest of Uotsurijima as of 9:40 p.m., with the Japanese coast guard remaining on alert to ensure the safety of the Japanese fishing boat.

