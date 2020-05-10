Police Struggling to Prevent Virus Infection among Detainees

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police are beefing up efforts to prevent infection with the novel coronavirus among detainees, after some held at a police station in Tokyo contracted the virus last month and its detention facility was closed temporarily as a result.

Concerned about the possibility of a similar thing happening elsewhere in the country, the National Police Agency is calling for one detainee to be given one cell, but this looks difficult due to limited capacities.

At the Shibuya police station of Metropolitan Police Department, a detainee was confirmed to be infected with the virus on April 8 and another on April 12.

Polymerase chain reaction tests conducted later on people at the police station in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward, including officers in charge of the management of the detention facility, found infection among five more inmates on April 18.

The MPD temporarily closed the detention facility at the Shibuya station while relocating all detainees there to other facilities. "We take the infection of the seven detainees seriously," a senior MPD official said.

