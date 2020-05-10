22 People Newly Found with Novel Coronavirus in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 10 (Jiji Press)--Twenty-two people were newly confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus in Tokyo on Sunday, the metropolitan government said.

The Japanese capital saw new infection cases stand below 100 for the eighth consecutive day. The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in Tokyo rose to 4,868.

Across the country, 46 people were additionally found with the virus on Sunday, among them a senior officer at a police station in Yokohama, the capital of Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo.

Eight people, including five in Sapporo, the capital of the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, were confirmed to have died, with the country's total death toll from the coronavirus rising to 645.

