70 People Newly Found with Novel Coronavirus in Japan

Tokyo, May 10 (Jiji Press)--Seventy people were newly confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus in nine prefectures and through airport quarantine in Japan on Sunday.

The cumulative number of infection cases in Japan rose to 15,843.

In Tokyo, infection was confirmed for 22 people on the day, according to the metropolitan government.

The Japanese capital saw new infection cases stand below 100 for the eighth consecutive day. But a metropolitan government official called on citizens to remain alert, saying that infections could increase again if people lower their guards. Tokyo's cumulative coronavirus cases now stand at 4,868.

In Kanagawa Prefecture, just south of Tokyo, 13 people were additionally found with the virus, among them a senior officer at the Isezaki police station in the prefectural capital of Yokohama.

