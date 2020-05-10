Western Japan Town Falsifies "Furusato Nozei" Documents

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 10 (Jiji Press)--The western Japan town of Nahari has submitted to the internal affairs ministry falsified application documents for the country's revamped "furusato nozei" hometown donation system, it was learned Sunday.

The town in Kochi Prefecture underreported costs for return gifts sent to people making donations under the system, in order to clear the standards set by the state for screening local governments' applications for taking part in the revised furusato nozei system, sources in the town said.

There is a possibility that the town obtained the ministry's approval for its participation in the revamped system using the false documents.

Under the furusato nozei system, people can make donations to local governments of their choice and in exchange can have part of their income tax reduced. Many recipient local governments offer return gifts to donors.

To curb heated competition among local governments to collect donations by offering lavish gifts, the ministry overhauled the system in June last year by limiting return gifts to locally made goods whose procurement costs are at or below 30 pct of the amount of donations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]