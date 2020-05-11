Food Trucks Popping Up in Residential Areas in Japan amid Virus Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Food trucks, which are usually seen at business districts and event venues, have started to appear in residential areas in Japan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Such trucks have become popular among people working from home and staying at home with children amid business, school and restaurant shutdowns.

A business cooperative that sends such trucks to Tokyo, Osaka and other cities has had nearly no sales since March due to event cancellations and office closures, according to director Koichi Takahashi. The cooperative has been shut since April 7.

The situation in residential areas is another story.

During lunchtime one day late last month, people were lined up with a distance of about one meter from each other, in front of seven food trucks serving curry with rice and other items near a condominium building in Tokyo's Chuo Ward.

