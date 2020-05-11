Japan to Draw Up Biz Reopening Guidelines Soon

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday his government plans to draw up sector-by-sector reopening guidelines as early as this week for businesses being shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Abe unveiled the plans at a meeting of the House of Representatives Budget Committee after the government last week extended its coronavirus state of emergency through the end of this month.

Economic and fiscal policy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said that the government may lift the emergency for some prefectures before its expiration.

But Nishimura said that the emergency "may be declared for such prefectures again if there are signs of a spike in coronavirus cases."

Health minister Katsunobu Kato said that his ministry is expected to give approval as early as this week to an antigen test kit that can detect coronavirus infections quickly.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]