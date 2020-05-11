Shimizu Becomes First Female BOJ Executive Director

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan announced Monday the promotion of Tokiko Shimizu, head of its Nagoya branch, to executive director, making her the first woman to assume the post.

The appointment took effect the same day. Shimizu, 55, succeeded Eiji Maeda, 58, who stepped down as executive director Sunday with the expiration of his term of office.

Shimizu entered the BOJ in 1987 and took a position at the Financial System and Bank Examination Department.

She also worked in London as the general manager for Europe.

Shimizu became head of the BOJ's branch in the central Japan city of Nagoya in April 2018. After she earned high trust from business in the Tokai central Japan region, a manufacturing hub that encompasses Toyota Motor Corp. <7203>, the BOJ decided to keep her at the branch manager post, continuing to take charge of analyzing the region's economic situation and gathering information there.

