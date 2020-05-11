Japan Protests to China over Latest Incident near Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan has protested to China over an incident late last week in which Chinese government ships chased a Japanese fishing boat in Japanese waters around the Senkaku Islands, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Monday.

In the protest, made through diplomatic channels both in Tokyo and Beijing between Friday and Sunday, Japan strongly demanded that the Chinese ships immediately stop chasing the fishing boat and leave the waters, according to Suga at a press conference.

The incident occurred near the Japanese-administered islands, also claimed by China, on Friday afternoon, at a time when the international community is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In order to prevent the incident from affecting (Japan-China) cooperation, we strongly urge positive action from the Chinese side," Suga said.

