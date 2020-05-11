Japanese Anime Series "Sazae-san" to Switch to Reruns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--The popular Japanese television anime series "Sazae-san" will switch to reruns starting on Sunday, instead of airings of new episodes, due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to its broadcaster.

The pandemic has prevented people from gathering to create new episodes for the Sunday evening program, Fuji Television Network Inc. said.

Sazae-san's first episode aired in October 1969.

Reruns of the anime series will be the first since February 1975 when new episodes were not aired for around a month due to the effects of the oil crisis, according to Fuji Television.

Fuji Television will inform viewers via its website of when it will resume airing new episodes as soon as it decides the date.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]



Sazae’s family (© Hasegawa Machiko Art Museum)