Shimadzu Launches Reagents for Potential Coronavirus Drugs

Kyoto, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Precision equipment maker Shimadzu Corp. <7701> on Monday started selling reagents in Japan for use in analyzing the effectiveness of potential drugs to treat novel coronavirus patients.

The stable isotope reagents are intended for use by pharmaceutical companies and research and medical institutions to develop COVID-19 drugs and adjust their dosages.

The reagents can be used to check the effectiveness of six chemical compounds, including the antiviral drug remdesivir, whose use to treat the coronavirus has been approved by the health ministry, and the Japanese influenza drug favipiravir.

Usually, how effective a drug is and whether it has any negative side effects are analyzed by measuring the drug level in patients' blood. The use of the reagents helps improve the accuracy of the measurements.

French company Alsachim SAS, a Shimadzu group company, developed and produces the reagents. Sales of the products started in Europe in March.

