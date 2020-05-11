Japan Imported Auto Sales Down 36.9 Pct in April

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Sales of imported foreign-brand vehicles in Japan in April dropped 36.9 pct from a year before to 11,164 units, the fourth-lowest level for the month since records began in 1988, industry data showed Monday.

Customer traffic fell due to the coronavirus pandemic, sending sales down for the seventh straight month, according to the Japan Automobile Importers Association.

Sales of Mercedes-Benz vehicles saw a drop of 37.1 pct but kept top spot in the sales rankings for the 62nd consecutive month.

Volkswagen ranked second and BMW third, with sales down 28.6 pct and 41.1 pct, respectively.

Sales of vehicles cheaper than 10 million yen fell, while those of more expensive vehicles rose for the third straight month.

