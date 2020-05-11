Honda N-Box Stays Top-Selling Vehicle in Japan in April

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co.'s <7267> N-Box minivehicle was the top-selling car in Japan for the fifth consecutive month in April, industry data showed Monday.

But sales of the N-Box dropped 27.6 pct from a year before to 14,034 units amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Toyota Motor Corp.'s <7203> Yaris mainstay subcompact car, fully remodeled in February, ranked second with sales of 10,119 units.

The data were compiled by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

Third in the rankings was Honda's Fit subcompact, fully redesigned in February, with sales jumping 32.5 pct to 8,977 units.

