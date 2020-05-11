Abe Mulls Doubling Limit for Employment Subsidies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday that his government is considering doubling the limit for employment adjustment subsidies given to firms that put workers on temporary paid leave amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The ceiling, currently set at 8,330 yen per person per day, "will be raised to levels equivalent to international standards," Abe said at a House of Councillors Budget Committee meeting.

The daily limit "will reach an amount that is almost equivalent to Britain's," Abe said, referring to a call from the ruling camp to lift it to around 15,000 yen.

Referring to grants to aid local efforts to support businesses struggling with rent payments, Abe said that the government is aware of requests for an increase in the aid and "will do whatever is necessary."

On criticism that the sex industry is not covered by a benefit program for struggling small businesses and self-employed workers, Abe said that the industry was excluded based on past examples but that the government "will consider giving benefits to those in need."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]