Sony, ANA Units to Develop Remotely Controlled Robots

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Subsidiaries of Sony Corp. <6758> and ANA Holdings Inc. <9202> said Monday they have agreed to jointly develop next-generation remotely controlled robots.

The robots are expected to facilitate online communications and labor-saving efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

The agreement was reached between Sony AI Inc., which has expertise in artificial intelligence technology, and avatarin Inc., an ANA startup that offers services allowing users to have the experience of moving and conducting conversations remotely via a robot.

The Sony group will provide the necessary AI technology for efficient robot control, as well as robotics and sensor technologies acquired through the development of the Aibo dog-like robotic pet.

The new robots are expected to be used in a variety of daily situations, such as for holding workplace meetings, offering customer service at commercial facilities, shopping and enjoying art.

